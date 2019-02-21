Multiple crashes were reported Thursday morning as snow falls in southern Maine.

In Portland, a crash involving a tractor trailer truck at Mile 9 southbound in Falmouth was causing delays shortly after 7 a.m., according to an advisory from the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reported a crash in the southbound lanes at Mile 15 between the Wells and York exits. The crash was blocking the left lane at 7 a.m. and could cause delays, according to the turnpike authority.

A travel lane was also blocked at Mile 55 northbound in Falmouth following a crash that was reported around 6:40 a.m., according to the turnpike authority.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for all of Maine and warned drivers to plan for slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

The snow will wind down Thursday morning, with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in most areas. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 30s and 40s, according to the weather service.

This story will be updated.

