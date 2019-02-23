DIXFIELD — Two dogs died and a residence was heavily damaged early Saturday morning in a fire on Main Street.

Fire Chief Scott Dennett said that at around 4:59 a.m., the Dixfield Fire Co. received a phone call that heavy fire and smoke were billowing from the window of a building at 500 Main St. owned by John Crocker.

The fire was knocked down within 25 to 30 minutes, Dennett said.

“The homeowners had left the building earlier that morning, so no people were injured,” he said. “We did, however, find the bodies of two dogs inside.”

While the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, Dennett said it appeared to be accidental.

“I called the State Fire Marshal’s Office and they’ll be at the scene Monday to continue investigating,” Dennett said.

The building received a significant amount of damage, but Dennett said that “with some major renovations, it could be fixed.”

Departments from Peru, Mexico and East Dixfield assisted, he said.

