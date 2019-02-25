When Brandon Davies joined TRC after graduating from the University of Maine in 2006, he was excited about embarking on a career as a consulting engineer and the variety of work that would come his way.

He was soon forging valuable relationships with mentors, working on challenging projects and taking advantage of industry leadership opportunities.

Little did he know all that would one day lead to his being named Outstanding Engineer by the Maine Chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power Engineering Society (PES).

“The award from IEEE was such a wonderful honor,” Davies said.

“I have been fortunate to be part of so much interesting, challenging work during my time at TRC, and to take on a lot of responsibility, including lead roles on large projects. I really enjoy the leadership side, and TRC afforded me the chance to be where I am today, supervising the Company’s system protection engineering team.”

Davies received the IEEE honor in December in recognition of his 12 years of technical and professional contributions to the field of power engineering.

At TRC – which is headquartered in Lowell, Mass., but has more than 140 offices in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and China – he has been an integral part of many complex projects involving power engineering design, and studies and protective relay settings for utility clients nationwide, including helping develop IEC-61850 protection and automation platforms.

Davies has also served on multiple IEEE Power System Relaying and Control (PSRC) Committee working groups, which develop standards, best practices guidance and reports that help protection engineers worldwide excel in their work – and do so safely.

By participating in professional technical organizations and performing work for clients in the field, Brandon said, he and his TRC colleagues are making an impact on the world.

“I love that I can stay based in Maine, but work on high-profile projects across North America, including efforts to advance sustainable, resilient energy systems,” he said.

“From helping to interconnect solar and microgrid projects nationwide to supporting the restoration, design and rebuilding of the power grid in Puerto Rico, there really is no limit to what you can do as part of the TRC family.”

