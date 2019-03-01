PORTLAND – When the Luminato condominiums were completed in October 2017, all 24 units had been sold for four months. That set a Portland speed record for a project this size.

More importantly, “it was great for buyers, because the timing meant nearly everyone was able to customize their unit completely,” said Erin Cooperrider, Principal at NewHeight Group.

The same experience occurred with the developer’s first Portland condos, 118 on Munjoy Hill; and now NewHeight is finalizing plans for its third building: Verdante at Lincoln Park.

Verdante is designed to offer “the best of city living in Portland’s desirable East End,” Cooperrider said, including onsite indoor parking, a fitness room and thoughtful layouts with high ceilings and huge windows.

Interested buyers are encouraged to explore the project at verdantecondos.com; or call 207-536-0821 to meet with the development team in person.

Verdante’s Italianate name alludes to the green of historic Lincoln Park, directly across Franklin Street, the “green” elements of the building, and to the “Little Italy” heritage of the neighborhood. It’s an easy walk to the waterfront Old Port as well as Washington Avenue restaurants and shops, yet also easy to jump onto I-295.

Verdante will not only overlook Lincoln Park; from a common deck on the fourth level (of six) there will be views of Portland Harbor and Casco Bay. Many of the total 31 units will have private decks with water and/or cityscape vistas.

As of this writing, 20 percent of the Verdante condominiums are spoken for. Click on “Why Verdante” at verdantecondos.com to see the many reasons.

Share

< Previous