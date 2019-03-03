A Massachusetts woman was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday in Wayne, the ninth snowmobile fatality in Maine this season.

The Maine Warden Service said in a prepared statement that Martha Carroll, 56, of Brighton, was killed when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees while traveling at a high rate of speed on the west shore of Wilson Pond at about 5:45 p.m.

She was operating her boyfriend’s 2002 Polaris 700 snowmobile and was wearing a ski-type helmet.

The investigation determined that speed, alcohol and inexperience were factors in the crash.

