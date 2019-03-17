How long in real estate

It’s been 21 years as a REALTOR®, for both me and my husband, Ed. We work as a team, doing showings and open houses together. I call him my Uber driver, but really, his knowledge is invaluable. He’s been the city engineer of Westbrook and South Portland and now chairs the Westbrook Planning Board.

My background was in insurance. I was a director of compliance and products for re-insurance companies. I handled legislation and traveled all over the U.S., and I enjoyed it. But I love real estate.

I came to Keller Williams about two weeks after it opened (in 2003); and now we have about 460 agents in Maine. It’s been a great fit for me.

Buyers and sellers

I work with both. In the early days, more often with buyers, but for the past couple of years I’ve had more listings. The locations have shifted, too. When I started, I worked primarily in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook. Recently, I’ve gone as far as York, Bridgton and Richmond, and done a lot in Bath and Brunswick.

Staying connected

The nicest thing is when people you’ve worked with call you back. You always hope you’ll be their realtor for life. It’s good to stay in touch with people, and to be active in the community by making a contribution. I’m a longtime Rotarian (Westbrook-Gorham); I chair the Walker Memorial Library board, and I’m board chair of “Through These Doors” (formerly the Family Crisis Center) for example.

Why real estate

I’m fascinated by houses and what people do with them, but the most rewarding part of my job is seeing the happiness and excitement when people are able to buy the house they really want.

Judith Reidman can be contacted at 207-831-4860; 207-553-2613; or at [email protected].

