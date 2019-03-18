The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery is at risk of losing nearly $150 million for crucial facility improvement projects if President Trump is able to proceed with construction of a $3.6 billion wall on the country’s southern border.

The Department of Defense released a list on Monday of projects from across the nation that could have funding reallocated to build the wall the president says the country needs for border security.

The Pentagon list includes funds for an upgrade to Dry Dock 1 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to accommodate Virginia class submarines and an extension of the shipyard’s portal crane rail. It’s not clear exactly how much money is at risk, but it appears to be about $149 million.

Danna Eddy, a spokeswoman for the shipyard, referred all questions to the Department of Defense, but calls to the phone number Eddy provided played a recording that said, “The mailbox you have reached cannot accept messages.”

