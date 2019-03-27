I’m writing in response to several of the letters in the March 24 edition of the Maine Sunday Telegram regarding the comic strip “Non Sequitur.” The letter writers believe that the strip’s author, Wiley Miller, made an error in judgment and deserves a second chance.

Mr. Miller intentionally hid the vulgarity to subvert editorial review. He announced on Twitter: “Some of my sharp-eyed readers have spotted a little Easter egg from Leonardo Bear-Vinci. Can you find it?”

This was no error in judgment. Mr. Miller willfully broke the trust between himself and the many newspapers publishing his work. When dishonesty goes without consequence, and many times is even defended, it fosters more dishonesty.

I applaud the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram for their position that honesty, integrity and ethics still matter.

Wayne W. Duffett

Portland

