Let’s hope that those Skowhegan residents who want to honor Skowhegan Indians are contacting their state senator to make sure he votes “yes” on L.D. 179. This bill will change the October holiday from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.
Instead of being a memorial to a man who enslaved Native Americans, it will remind us all of the original settlers of Maine, who have shown such resilience in the face of centuries of systemic abuse.
Pat Lewis
Woolwich
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Maine Brewshed Alliance now on tap to help protect Maine waters
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Save marine life – support ban on releasing balloons
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Want to honor Skowhegan Indians? Support Indigenous Peoples Day
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine should mandate lead testing of children
-
Auto
Retired mechanic needs a refresher