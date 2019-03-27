Let’s hope that those Skowhegan residents who want to honor Skowhegan Indians are contacting their state senator to make sure he votes “yes” on L.D. 179. This bill will change the October holiday from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

Instead of being a memorial to a man who enslaved Native Americans, it will remind us all of the original settlers of Maine, who have shown such resilience in the face of centuries of systemic abuse.

Pat Lewis

Woolwich

