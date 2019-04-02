AUGUSTA – In clinical but graphic detail, and with photos projected on a screen behind him, Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbaum testified Tuesday about the numerous injuries that caused the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December 2017.

Flomenbaum documented 15 to 20 distinct injuries to her head, face and neck, as well as other significant bruises on her body. He also talked at length about recent trauma to Chick’s abdomen, within 1 to 12 hours of her death, that was so forceful it lacerated her pancreas. He concluded in his autopsy that the girl died from what he called child abuse syndrome.

“A (child abuse) death can be caused by an acute event, or it can be a chronic thing over a long period of time,” Flomenbaum said. “In this case, although there was a catastrophic event, (Chick) still fell under the category of having child abuse syndrome because she had other injuries.”

The medical examiner’s lengthy testimony dominated the second day of the trial of Shawna Gatto, who is charged with depraved indifference murder, a classification that alleges even if she didn’t intend to kill Chick, her actions demonstrated no regard for human life. Gatto, 44, is the fiancé of Chick’s paternal grandfather, Stephen Hood, and was the girl’s primary caretaker for nearly three years after she had been removed by the state from her mother’s care.

Gatto waived her right to a jury trial, which means the verdict will be delivered by Superior Court Justice William Stokes. Even if she is found not guilty of murder, for which she could face 25 years to life in prison, she could be found guilty of a lesser charge, such as manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years.

Because of the state’s involvement with Chick at such a young age, her death, along with the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy three months later, forced state policymakers to closely examine whether Maine’s child protection system was working. Internal and external investigations found that the system was overburdened and understaffed, putting children at risk. Several reforms have followed, with more being debated.

Gatto, in a lengthy interview with a state police detective that was shown in court Monday afternoon, repeatedly talked about how clumsy Chick was and how she fell down all the time. At one point, the detective, Joshua Birmingham of the Maine State Police, asked her about the various bruises on the girl.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you where half of them were from,” Gatto said.

Flomenbaum, in his testimony, talked about his examination of Chick’s thymus gland, which is a strong marker of stress in children, whether physical or psychological.

“She had been under stress for a long time, we’re talking weeks or months,” he said.

On Monday, Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber portrayed Gatto as a woman who was overwhelmed by the task of caring for three young children by herself. In addition to Chick, who was born drug-affected and was developmentally delayed, Gatto was the primary caretaker for two of her own grandchildren, a 4-year-old boy and an infant.

Early Tuesday, before Flomenbaum’s testimony, Detective Birmingham was called to the stand to finish his testimony from the day before. He talked about reading text messages on Gatto’s phone that hinted at her growing frustrations.

In one message from Gatto to Hood, her fiance, on Sept. 14, 2017 – less than two months before Chick died – she wrote, “I’m so (expletive) done with this kid,” and detailed how she fell into a coffee table face first and went to the bathroom all over the floor.

The photos showed during Flomenbaum’s testimony were so graphic that at one point the medical examiner even asked the prosecution to take one of them down after it had been on display for many minutes.

This story will be updated.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >