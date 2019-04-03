More Mainers have suffered from the flu this season compared to last year, but fewer cases have resulted in hospitalization, according to updated state statistics.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that 8,519 Mainers have tested positive for the flu in the 2018-19 season, through March 30, while 880 have been hospitalized. For the same period last season, there were 7,632 flu cases and 1,441 hospitalizations.
Flu season runs from October through May, and while the flu can peak at any time during those months, the worst months for flu are often January, February and March.
Last year’s flu season was considered the worst in the last five years – with 9,018 cases statewide at season’s end – in both Maine and across the country, for the number of cases and severity of illnesses reported.
Dr. Siiri Bennett, Maine state epidemiologist, said that the predominant strain circulating this season, H1N1 influenza A – which accounts for about 70 percent of all cases – is a milder strain than last year’s predominant strain, H3N2 influenza A.
“Every year the viruses change, and different strains act differently,” Bennett said. Another contributing factor could be that more younger people have reported getting the flu this season, and young people are better able to recover from the disease than seniors.
Seventy-eight percent of influenza cases occurred in those age 49 or younger this season, compared to 70 percent in in 2017-18.
The flu has caused 35 deaths so far this season, while 78 had died through the end of March, 2018. The flu caused 82 deaths for the entire 2017-18 season, according to the Maine CDC.
While the flu was winding down by the end of March last season, there were 691 new cases last week.
“Flu started later this year, so I’m not surprised it’s lasting later into the year,” Bennett said. Flu is also notoriously unpredictable, and it’s not unusual for cases to decline and then spike back up a few weeks later.
