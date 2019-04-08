Winxnet Inc. of Portland has changed its name to Logically.

In June 2018, Winxnet acquired K&R Network Solutions Inc. of San Diego to form a coast-to-coast managed information technology services company with over 450 customers nationwide. The company said Monday that it has fully integrated the two halves of its business and will now operate under the new name.

“Logically” is meant to be understood as a portmanteau of “logic” and “ally,” the company said in a news release.

“Our customers tell us they chose us because of the trust they have in us to always do the right thing, and our operational and technical excellence,” company CEO Chris Claudio said in the release. “Logically represents these qualities and our brand promise. ‘Logic’ represents our operational and technical excellence. ‘Ally’ represents our trusted partnership with customers.”

Logically provides a variety of IT services including strategy and planning to midsize companies and other organizations.

