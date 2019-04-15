BEAUFORT, S.C. — Family and friends of a Marine from Standish said he was shot and killed by another Marine on base in Beaufort, South Carolina on Friday night, according to News Center Maine (WCSH-6).

Tyler Wallingford, 21, of Standish, was killed at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Marine Corp Times, Wallingford was a member of Marine Aircraft Group 31 and was fatally shot by another Marine on the base. The suspect is currently in custody.

This story will be updated.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

filed under: