BEAUFORT, S.C. — Family and friends of a Marine from Standish said he was shot and killed by another Marine on base in Beaufort, South Carolina on Friday night, according to News Center Maine (WCSH-6).
Tyler Wallingford, 21, of Standish, was killed at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
According to Marine Corp Times, Wallingford was a member of Marine Aircraft Group 31 and was fatally shot by another Marine on the base. The suspect is currently in custody.
This story will be updated.
