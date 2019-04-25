ROCKPORT —Eight-man football will be introduced in Maine this fall after winning approval Thursday morning at the Maine Principals’ Association’s general membership meeting at the Samoset Resort.

The new classification for high school football also reduces Class A, the division for the state’s largest schools, from 14 to eight teams. While Classes B, C, and D will continue to have North and South regions, the teams in Class A will play in one statewide division.

While some, including Thornton Academy athletic director Gary Stevens and Sanford athletic director Gordie Smalls, spoke against the proposal, it passed easily by hand vote.

The MPA also voted to set the cutoff for Class D basketball at enrollments of 129 and fewer students. While the classification committee supported the 129 cutoff, the management committee recommended increasing the Class D cutoff to 139 and fewer to address concerns of a handful of schools now on the lower end of Class C. MPA executive director Dick Durost said this was the first time in 33 years the membership was asked to consider separate recommendations from two committees.

