FALMOUTH – Amazing, that you can be such a short drive from Portland, and still enjoy the best that Maine lakefront living has to offer.

Which here includes 200 feet of private shorefront, with a little sandy beach and a fine dock, and a right-of-way to a nearby boat launch, near the southeast corner of little-trafficked Highland Lake. Not to mention long views out across three miles of water to the distant hills beyond. Look west, and sunsets are just as entrancing.

And the custom home? The architect-designed, modified Colonial is tucked quite naturally into its secluded setting. On this expertly landscaped and hardscaped 0.36-acre lot, two cottages formerly stood. Thanks to the footprint of one of those, today’s home benefits from you-couldn’t-build-it-these-days, just 20-feet-from-the-water privileges.

The 2,553-square-foot house was built in 2001 to the specifications of its single owner (an engineer) so it’s super-efficient. And aesthetically, every bit as winning. The open-concept, oak-floored, L-shaped main level extends some 40 feet, taking in a cherry-and-granite kitchen plus dining and sitting areas, and opening out to a spacious elevated deck, from which stone steps lead down to the dock and to the cool lookout (a prime spot for entertaining).

The first floor also has a large, versatile den/office/bedroom, and one of the home’s two half-baths. (There’s another in the primarily daylight lower level, which has extensive workshop space.) Upstairs, in addition to two bedrooms served by a full bath, there’s a water-facing master suite whose generous walk-in has built-ins, and whose splendid bath has both a jetted tub and a lovely, oversized shower enclosure. “Extras” include a walk-in attic above the two-vehicle garage, and a “camping and travel locker” (big closet) within it.

The home at 49 Sunset Road, Falmouth, is listed for sale at $879,000 by Brian Wilson of RE/MAX Shoreline in Portland. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Brian at 207-653-8468, or [email protected].

