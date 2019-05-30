ON SALE NOW

Matt Nakoa, May 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, free. stonemountainartscenter.com

Adam Ezra Group, May 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Michael Ray with Renee Blair, May 31. Aura, Portland, $25. portcitymusichall.com

Lady Lamb, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, June 1. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $49.50 to $129.50. watetfrontconcerts.com

Michelle Wolf, June 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

India Arie, June 5. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Tank and the Bangas, June 7. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $37.50 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Toots and The Maytals, June 6. Aura, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. auramaine.com

John Davidson, June 7. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Blonde Redhead, June 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Death Cab for Cutie with Jenny Lewis, June 11. Thomspon’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Port Cities, June 13. Empire, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Howard Jones and Men Without Hats, June 14. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $48. savageoakes.com

Start Making Sense: Talking Heads tribute, June 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh & Friends and more, June 14. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $30 to $99.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Keb’ Mo’, June 15. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $123. stonemountainartscenter.com

Slightly Stoopid, June 15. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $40. waterfrontconcerts.com

Matt Anderson, June 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Daughters, June 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums, June 20. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $39 to $49. waterfrontconcerts.com

The National with Courtney Barnett, June 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Chicago, June 21. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, starting at $58 to $98. crossarenaportland.com

Lula Wiles, Susie Burke and David Surette, June 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $32. stonemountainartscenter.com

Thank You Scientist, June 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Khruangbin, June 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Doug E Fresh, Rob Base, DJ Kool, Tag Team, June 21. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor $39 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, June 22. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.75 to $150. waterfrontconcerts.com

Josh Groban with Chris Botti, June 24. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $162.50. crossarenaportland.com

Pink Talking Fish, June 25. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $20 to $60. waterfrontconcerts.com

Phish, June 25 & 26. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $45 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com

A Day To Remember, June 27. State Theatre, Portland, $38 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Josh Turner, June 28. Aura, Portland, $54.50 in advance, $58 day of show. auramaine.com

Reel Big Fish & Bowling For Soup, June 29. Aura, Portland, $29.75 in advance, $35 day of show. auramaine.com

Rustic Overtones, June 29. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Shinedown, June 29. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rodrigo Amarante, June 29. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Honeysuckle, June 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Paula Cole, July 5. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ashley McBryde, July 6. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Third Eye Blind with Jimmy Eat World, July 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Sublime With Rome, July 12. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Fretless, July 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

North Atlantic Blues Festival, Rockland, $35, $55. northatlanticbluesfestival.com

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, July 13. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $199.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Tig Notaro, July 14. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Silversun Pickups, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Repeat Repeat, July 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Farewell Angelina, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $40, $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Florida Georgia Line, July 18. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Banfor, $48 to $100. waterfrontconcerts.com

Lord Huron, July 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Roomful of Blues, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dispatch with Moon Taxi, July 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. waterfrontconcerts.com

John Gorka, July 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Upstate, July 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Caroline Rose, July 21. Empire, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portlandempire.com

Heart with Sheryl Crow and Elle King, July 23. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $350. waterfrontconcerts.com

Steve Gunn, July 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $14 in advance, $17 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Chris Stapleton, July 25. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $34.75 to $89.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80, $85. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Todd Snider, July 25. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Lettuce, July 26. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Maggie Rogers, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland. $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Szlachetka, July 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Gregory Alan Isakov, July 25. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Impact Music Festival, July 27 & 28. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $79 to $139.waterfrontconcerts.com

The Kingston Trio, July 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $55 to $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Amos Lee, July 27. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $68 in advance, $75 day of show. savageoakes.com

Joe Bonamassa, July 28. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $65 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jonathan Richardson and Friends, July 29. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, July 30. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $25 to $225. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bad Religion, July 30. Aura, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $38 day of show. auramaine.com

Kodaline, July 30. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Screaming Females, July 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Livingston Taylor, Aug. 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Johnny A, Aug. 2. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rebelution, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com

Shawn James, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com

Martin Sexton, Aug. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Aug. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Scott Stapp of Creed, Aug. 3. Aura, Portland, $19.50 to $25.50 in advance, $23 to $29 day of show. auramaine.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 4. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $30. waterfrontconcerts.com

Interpol, Aug 4. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Lori McKenna, Aug 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 general admission seated, $45 preferred seating advance. portcitymusichall.com

Luke Bryan, Aug. 8. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $30 to $99.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bobcat Goldthwait, Aug. 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Real Estate, Aug. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The The Band Band, Aug. 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, Aug 9 & 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show, $32 two-night pass. onelongfellowsquare.com

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot, Aug. 9. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $68. savageoakes.com

Iliza Shlesinger, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Langhorne Slim and The Lost At Last Band, Aug. 9. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Guster On The Ocean Weekend, Aug. 9 to 11. Portland, $46 to $59. 10 a.m. Friday. statetheatreportland.com

The Weight Band, Aug. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Well-Strung, Aug. 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Trevor Noah, Aug. 10. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $35 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Alice Cooper and Halestorm, Aug. 10. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.50 to $350. waterfrontconcerts.com

John Fogerty, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $199. waterfrontconcerts.com

Katie Matzell, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, Aug. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80 to $90. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White, Aug. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Paula Cole, Aug. 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Billy Currington, Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $42.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Subdudes, Aug. 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rob Thomas, Aug. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $125. statetheatreportland.com

Brantley Gilbert, Aug. 22. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.75 to $59.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

SoDown, Aug. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The Texas Tenors, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Lula Wiles, Aug. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Michelle Currie and Friends, Aug. 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 28. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Scarab – The Journey Experience, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rick Springfield, Aug. 30. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $75. savageoakes.com

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Flogging Molly and Social Distortion, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $49. waterfrontconcerts.com

Knots & Crosses, Aug. 30 & 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ghostland feat. The Ghost of Paul Revere, Aug. 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Alabama with The Charlie Daniels Band, Sept. 1. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $25 to $250. waterfrontconcerts.com

Boris, Sept. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Sept. 14. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor $49.75 to $95.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bob Seger Tribute – Live Bullet, Sept. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Julian Lage Trio, Sept. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $21 in advance, $26 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

One Night In Memphis, Sept. 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Feelies, Sept. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Bad Suns, Sept. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Built to Spill, Sept. 23. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Piano Men, Sept. 28. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Guided By Voices, Sept. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Adam Ezra Group, Oct. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Studio Two – The Beatles Before America, Oct. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Jeremiahs, Oct. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Deep Purple, Oct. 6. Merrrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.75 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Vince Gill, Oct. 10. Merrrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $175. waterfrontconcerts.com

Peter Mulvey & Catie Curtis, Oct. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $29.50 to $49.50.waterfrontconcerts.com

Cowboy Junkies, Oct. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Ryan Hamilton, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Marika Hackman, Oct. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com.com

X Ambassadors, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Home Free, Nov. 7. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Big Wild, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

