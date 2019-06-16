About 200 callers complained about the noise from a performance of a rock-reggae band at Westbrook’s Rock Row amphitheater Saturday night

The number of complaints over noise from the performance of Slightly Stoopid seemed to be a slight drop from those logged during the first concert at the outdoor amphitheater on May 26. That concert, by hip-hop and funk artist Anderson. Paak, drew 237 calls to city officials and police and 70 to a noise complaint line set up by the concert promoter, Waterfront Concerts.

For Saturday’s concert, which started at 6 p.m. and ended at 11 p.m., 130 calls went to a line set up by Waterfront Concerts, the promoter of the series of concerts at Maine Savings Pavilion. There were also about 40 calls in the voicemail box of the noise compliance official hired by Waterfront Concerts, said Lynda Adams, a community liaison consultant for the developer of the site, named Rock Row. Westbrook police received 30 calls, said police Capt. Sean J. Lally.

Of those 30 calls to the police, 10 were made during a sound check Saturday afternoon, Lally said. Westbrook police then posted a request on the department’s Facebook page asking that those complaining about noise direct their calls to the Waterfront Concerts complaint line instead.

The amphitheater is set up on a corner of a former rock quarry where a developer plans a large mixed retail-office-and housing development off Main Street and Larrabee Road near the Westbrook-Portland line.

Adams said the concert promoter and Rock Row officials will be compiling the noise complaints this week to try to determine if they were concentrated in any one particular area and what the noise was like where callers heard it.

During the first concert, many of the calls to the noise complaint line went to a voicemail box, which quickly filled to capacity, but this time most of the calls were answered by staffers, Adams said. Saturday, callers were asked where they were calling from and what types of sound they were hearing most – vocals, bass music and drums or crowd noise, for instance.

Adams said her first impression was that many of the calls came from East Bridge Street, a mostly residential street about a half-mile from the site of the concert, and Pride’s Corner, which is a little farther away and near the city line with Portland in northeast Westbrook. She also said that most of the callers were hearing bass from the concert, rather than vocals, other instruments or crowd noises.

The city approved 16 concerts for the Maine Savings Pavilion this year and required Waterfront Concerts to post decibel meters, which record sound levels, at four points in Westbrook and one in Portland. If the meters detected noise five decibels above background levels, concert officials would cut back on the volume of the speakers in the pavilion. As with at the May 26 concert, the meters did not detect noise levels more than five decibels above background and the volume on the speakers was not reduced Saturday night, Adams said.

Adams said the developer added a mobile component to the monitoring Saturday night, with a staffer equipped with a decibel meter in a car dispatched to parts of the city where the number of complaints were highest. That also failed to turn up readings more than five decibels over background levels, she said.

