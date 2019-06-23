LOS ANGELES — Writer Judith Krantz, whose sexy, million-selling novels such as “Scruples” engrossed readers worldwide, has died at age 91.
Her son Tony Krantz says his mother died Saturday at her Bel-Air home of natural causes.
Krantz wrote for magazines like Cosmopolitan and Ladies Home Journal before discovering the talent for fiction that made her famous at age 50.
Her first novel – “Scruples” in 1978 – became a best-seller, as did the nine that followed. Several were made into hit television miniseries.
She said she wrote for the reader who wants “to escape to a more delightful world.”
Among her other titles were “Princess Daisy,” ”Mistral’s Daughter” and “Lovers.”
-
Sports
Sunday’s golf roundup: Australia’s Hannah Green wins Women’s PGA Championship
-
Sports
Spain won’t be intimidated by facing the top-ranked U.S.
-
Nation & World
Ethiopia says military chief killed, regional coup failed
-
Sports
Truex repeats at Sonoma
-
Nation & World
Hundreds of thousands rallied in Prague to urge prime minister to resign