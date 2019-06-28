FALMOUTH – This sterling home is special to begin with – and it comes with “extras” that make the property truly exceptional.

Tucked into 1.84 private, partially wooded acres approximately equidistant to The Woodlands and to the town’s perennially top-ranked secondary schools, the eight-room, 2,422-square-foot Cape/Contemporary is in pristine condition; efficient (solar panels, central air, automatic whole-house generator); and beautifully updated throughout.

The kitchen is a must-see: open, back-to-front, with granite surfaces; newer stainless appliances (French door refrigerator, five-burner gas range); a cathedral ceiling with skylights; a dining area; and full-view doors accessing a deck, a flagstone patio with firepit, and an oasis of a lush green back yard, with a garden shed, and canes of berries soon to ripen.

The big living room flows into a delightful, tiled, skylit sunroom, off which are an office/den/media room (or fourth bedroom); and a master suite, with both walk-in closet and a beautifully appointed, updated bath, behind a sliding barn door, that makes single-level living an option.

A daylight laundry with built-ins and sink; a powder room; and stairway to the attached three-vehicle garage (which has walkup storage, with built-ins, above) complete the first floor. Upstairs, two good-sized bedrooms are served by another full bath – updated, of course.

And the extras? A newer (2008) 32-foot-by-46-foot barn, heated, with 10-foot doors, that’s perfect for collectors’ vehicle storage, to name just one possibility. A few feet away, and also newer, is a nicely finished, 12-by-46 building – one huge home-business office at present, but suitable for remodeling as a guest/in-law suite or apartment to rent.

The home at 107 Woodville Road, Falmouth, is listed at $689,900 by Pam Webb-Audet of Greater Portland Realty. Please contact Pam at (207) 671-6601; (207) 797-7777 ext. 10; or at [email protected].

