Arrests

7/7 at 8:05 p.m. Nolan Morton, 34, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on a warrant.

7/9 at 4:49 p.m. Aimee Harrison, 39, of Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on a warrant.

7/14 at 12:10 p.m. David Wright, 38, of High Street, was arrested by Cpl. Garett Olson on a warrant.

Summonses

7/9 Jessica Grigsby, 33, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/12 A 14-year-old female of Bath was issued a summons by Cpl. Mark Steele on charges of illegal possession of liquor, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and illegal purchase of tobacco by a juvenile.

7/12 A 14-year-old female of Bath was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco and theft.

7/13 James Kenney, 54, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire Calls

07/11 at 3:39 p.m. Elevator fire on Bernard Street

07/12 at 11:31 a.m. Carbon dioxide alarm on Floral Street

07/12 at 6:43 p.m. Police Department assist on Bedford Street

07/14 at 11:20 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Whiskeag Road

07/14 at 11:29 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from July 8-14.

