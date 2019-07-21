New York Times bestselling author Lynne Olson will take to the Chats with Champions stage to discuss her latest book, “Madame Fourcade’s Secret War,” the true story of how one daring and glamorous young woman led France’s largest spy network against Hitler.
WHEN: 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 23
WHERE: Skidompha Library’s Porter Hall, 184 Main St., Damariscotta
HOW MUCH: Free
MORE INFO: skidompha.org; 563-5513
