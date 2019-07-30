A new study shows that establishing passenger rail service between Portland and Westbrook could reduce traffic congestion and move people faster than a bus can.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority released a study Tuesday for a proposed passenger rail service between Portland and Westbrook that would utilize existing tracks to reduce area road traffic and provide a faster alternative to bus service.

The rail service still would require significant infrastructure improvements at an estimated cost of $70.8 million in addition to vehicle costs of $24 million to $42.6 million, depending on the type of train used and the frequency of service. Operation and maintenance would cost between $7 million and $13 million annually, the study estimates.

According to estimated weekday ridership figures provided in the study, the cheapest possible ticket price to fully cover the service’s operational costs would be about $12.50 per trip, not including weekend revenue. Few passenger rail lines in the U.S. charge sufficiently high ticket prices to cover their operational costs, with the vast majority benefiting from government subsidies.

The corridor being examined runs from Commercial Street near Portland’s Old Port to the Frenchtown neighborhood near Main Street in downtown Westbrook. At least two additional stations would be located along the corridor – one at the planned Rock Row mixed-use development near Larrabee Road in Westbrook, and one at the existing Portland Transportation Center at Thompsons Point.

The majority of the proposed rail corridor’s alignment consists of multiple segments of existing tracks owned and operated by Pan Am Railways. An optional three-quarter-mile section of additional track could be built at the Portland end of the corridor to bring service closer to the Old Port, the study says.

Other infrastructure development would be required, it says, including track improvements, stations and platforms, communications and signal systems improvements, and a new overhead bridge that would carry West Commercial Street over the proposed track roughly a quarter-mile east of Cassidy Point Road. The total estimated cost of infrastructure would be $70.8 million.

The study estimates the rail service’s ridership would average 2,162 passenger trips per weekday when the Rock Row development’s proposed build-out is completed. It did not provide an estimate for weekend ridership. At roughly 260 weekdays per year, weekday ridership would total about 562,000 trips annually based on the study’s estimate.

The study assumes a service schedule of 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Peak service would be either hourly or every 30 minutes, from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and from 6 to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Two cost estimates were proposed for vehicles, operation and maintenance, one based on hourly service and the other based on 30-minute service.

With trains picking up passengers at each station once per hour, only one train would be needed at a cost of $24 million to $28.4 million, depending on the type of vehicle chosen. The estimated operation and maintenance costs for hourly service would be $7 million to $11 million annually, according to the study.

With trains picking up passengers at each station every 30 minutes, two trains would be needed at a total cost of $36 million to $42.6 million, depending on the type of vehicles chosen. The estimated operation and maintenance costs for 30-minute service would be $9 million to $13 million annually, it said.

The rail service would provide travel times much faster than existing bus service for passengers traveling between West Commercial Street and Main Street at peak hours, according to the study. For example, the rail service could deliver passengers from the Westbrook to Portland terminals in 18 minutes during morning rush hour, compared with 38 minutes by bus.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: