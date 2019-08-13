Arrests

8/5 at 6:04 p.m. Steven T. Kaus, 41, of Omaha, New Brunswick, was arrested on Stewart Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of assault.

8/7 at 5:55 a.m. Edward R. Pawlosky, 32, of Haskell Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Payne Road and Cabela Boulevard by Officer Eric Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/8 at 6:06 p.m. Kyle R. Vandenberg, 31, of Ashley Drive, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal trespassing.

8/10 at 10:39 p.m. Ryan P. Conye, 29, of Farm Hill Road, Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/11 at 2:30 p.m. Amanda J. Engelbert, 29, of Allen Pond Road, Greene, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

8/5 at 6:11 p.m. Caden P. Angell, 18, of Pine Ledge Drive, was issued a summons on Holmes Road and Lobos Lane by Lt. Timothy Barker on a charge of criminal speeding.

8/9 at 1:09 p.m. Stephen T. Grant, 27, of Marginal Way, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Detective Francis Plourd on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

8/5 at 8:21 a.m. Alarm call on Diner Drive.

8/5 at 10:23 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/5 at 7:090 p.m. Alarm call on Massacre Lane.

8/5 at 8:04 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Holmes Road.

8/6 at 3:24 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

8/6 at 5:03 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Holmes Road.

8/6 at 7:14 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sandpiper Dove Road.

8/6 at 5:22 p.m. Alarm call on Library Lane.

8/6 at 5:44 p.m. Alarm call on Woodspell Road.

8/6 at 7:38 p.m. Alarm call on Checkley Point.

8/7 at 3:38 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/8 at 9:06 a.m. Alarm call on Checkley Point.

8/10 at 9:07 a.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

8/10 at 11:33 a.m. Cable wires down on Running Hill Road.

8/10 at 5:05 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/10 at 5:51 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

8/10 at 7:40 p.m. Tree down on Spurwink Road.

8/11 at 15:37 p.m. Alarm call on Old Neck Road.

8/11 at 5:34 p.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

8/11 at 6:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Quentin Drive.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 77 calls from Aug. 5-11.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: