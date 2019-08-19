FALMOUTH — As part of the process of removing the old Lunt Road overpass over Interstate 295, the street will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 22. Partial I-295 lane closures will also be in effect at the same time.

Closure dates are subject to change based on weather and workflow. Message boards in and around the project will provide updates on closures and traffic flow. Call 865-0000 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: