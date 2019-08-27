PORTLAND — Police have made an arrest in a string of burglaries over the last month.

Tim Toun, 30, of Portland, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection to nine burglaries in the city between July 20 and Aug. 20.

According to a press release from Lt. Robert Martin of the Police Department, Toun was arrested for an attempted burglary at the Maine Historical Society on Aug. 21.

As of Aug. 27, he remained in Cumberland County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Since his arrest, police say they have established “probable cause” to charge Toun with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief relating to burglaries at Bayside American Cafe on Aug. 20; Squeaky Clean Laundry on Aug. 19; Toni’s Touch Salon on Aug. 16; Leavitt & Son’s Deli on Aug. 15, and Mekong Thai Restaurant on July 20. Toun was also charged with burglary and theft at LB Kitchen on Aug. 17 and Little Tap House on Aug. 13, as well as attempted burglary at Boda Restaurant on Aug. 13.

