Bath
Mon. 9/9 3 p.m. Municipal Facilities Committee CH
Mon. 9/9 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee CH
Brunswick
Tues. 9/10 4:30 p.m. Teen Center Advisory Committee TH
Tue. 9/10 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee TH
Tue. 9/10 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 9/11 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 9/11 7 p.m. School Board TH
Thu. 9/12 5 p.m. Cable TV Committee TH
Thu. 9/12 7 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 9/9 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee TH
Mon. 9/9 7 p.m. Recreation Committee TH
Wed. 9/11 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TH
Wed. 9/11 4:30 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee TH
Wed. 9/11 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee TH
Thu. 9/12 5 p.m. Board of Selectmen workshop TH
Thu. 9/12 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TH
Topsham
Mon. 9/9 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board 266 River Rd.
Tue. 9/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Wed. 9/11 6 p.m. Historic District Commission TH
