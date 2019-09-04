Bath

Mon. 9/9  3 p.m.  Municipal Facilities Committee  CH

Mon. 9/9  4 p.m.  Solid Waste Advisory Committee  CH

Brunswick

Tues. 9/10  4:30 p.m.  Teen Center Advisory Committee  TH

Tue. 9/10  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  TH

Tue. 9/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed. 9/11  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed. 9/11  7 p.m.  School Board  TH

Thu. 9/12  5 p.m.  Cable TV Committee  TH

Thu. 9/12  7 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon. 9/9  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  TH

Mon. 9/9  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee  TH

Wed. 9/11  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TH

Wed. 9/11  4:30 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee  TH

Wed. 9/11  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  TH

Thu. 9/12  5 p.m.  Board of Selectmen workshop  TH

Thu. 9/12  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TH

Topsham

Mon. 9/9  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water Board  266 River Rd.

Tue. 9/10  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Wed. 9/11  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  TH

