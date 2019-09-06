Saco police are seeking a man wanted on a probation violation after he fled during an attempted arrest, causing a six-hour standoff on Lincoln Street and escaping capture Friday.

Police said they received information that Todd Shackleford, 43, was in the Saco area and was wanted on a warrant issued in 2002 for a probation violation on a robbery charge in Connecticut.

Police had several possible locations for Shackleford, but they focused on an address on Lincoln Street, Saco Detective Sergeant Chris Hardiman said in a statement released Friday night.

When police went to that location around noon, Hardiman said, Shackleford saw them and ran into an apartment building.

Hardiman said he went into a unit occupied by a woman, and police were concerned that Shackleford was holding the woman against her will because they were unable contact her. A SWAT team was called in, but the woman came out of the building a short time after the SWAT team arrived, and she reported that she hadn’t seen Shackleford, Hardiman said.

Later in the afternoon, the SWAT team went through the apartment building to look for Shackleford, but did not find him, Hardiman said. Police were looking for Shackleford Friday night.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen in jeans and a black T-shirt with white lettering.

There is no information suggesting that Shackleford is armed, police said. Anyone with information about Shackleford is asked to call 207-282-8214.

