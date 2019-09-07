Starting Monday, Gray Road in Falmouth will be closed for a week while workers install a culvert, the Maine Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Crews are installing a culvert just north of the Winn Road intersection, and the work is expected to last from Monday through Sept. 15.
No through traffic will be allowed. Homes and businesses can be reached from either side of the construction.
