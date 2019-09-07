A few years ago, I saw a bumper sticker that read “A Woman’s Place Is In The House, And The Senate.” I now firmly believe it is time for the Oval Office as well.
I have become so disappointed, and sometimes ashamed, at the actions of some of our past presidents.
Eleanor Roosevelt was a major influencer in our country when her husband, FDR, was ill. Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi – all served their countries honorably and with dignity. I think all the women who are running are worthy of the office.
I for one will vote for Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota if she gets the nomination. She, at least, is not afraid of standing out in the rain and snow and getting her hair wet!
Ed Sullivan
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: To give workers full economic security, dismantle economic dictatorship
-
Columns
Commentary: King bill would ease looming physical therapist shortfall
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cold weather not to blame for spike in CMP bills
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Fred Chase will be remembered as outstanding Falmouth citizen
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Support for open borders will be Democrats’ undoing in 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.