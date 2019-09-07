A few years ago, I saw a bumper sticker that read “A Woman’s Place Is In The House, And The Senate.” I now firmly believe it is time for the Oval Office as well.

I have become so disappointed, and sometimes ashamed, at the actions of some of our past presidents.

Eleanor Roosevelt was a major influencer in our country when her husband, FDR, was ill. Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi – all served their countries honorably and with dignity. I think all the women who are running are worthy of the office.

I for one will vote for Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota if she gets the nomination. She, at least, is not afraid of standing out in the rain and snow and getting her hair wet!

Ed Sullivan

Windham

