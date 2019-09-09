KITTERY

Lecture series returns for fall season

The Star Theatre Free Lecture Series returns for the fall season at 7 p.m Wednesday with “You and I: Dialogue Across Difference in an Era of Polarization.”

During a period of intense polarization, it is easy to lose sight of our commonality. Jay Wilgus, principal and founder of Klancy Street LLC, will give a presentation on challenging the status quo and examining what causes conflict to persist, by highlighting what is possible when we speak across difference.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Due to limited seating in the theater, please preregister by calling 439-3800.

The Star Theatre is located in the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road in Kittery.

More information can be found at https://www.kitterycommunitycenter.org/star-theatre/.

WELLS

Library hosting full slate of activities

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

Toddler Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-5 and their parents or guardians for stories, songs and movement, all followed by a craft. Parents, please note that this weekly offering also will be held at 1 p.m. Friday – its new day and time.

This week’s Teen Craft session will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, with grades 5 and up trying their hand at making marbled paper. All supplies are provided.

The Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, inviting participants to build master creations using the library’s supply of Legos and Rubik’s cubes.

Also Friday, a Conversational French Language Group for adults will meet at 6:30 p.m., offering activities, questions and other approaches to practicing the language.

And, the Fiber Arts Group ameets at 10:30 a.m. for individuals and groups to gather to continue working on needlework projects.

For more details, call Allison Herman at 646-8181, ext. 202, or email: [email protected]

Speaker to focus on photographing night sky

York County Audubon will sponsor the talk “Photographing the Night Sky: Capturing the Stars, Milky Way, and Northern Lights” with Mike Taylor at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mather Auditorium on the Wells Reserve at 342 Laudholm Farm Road.

Taylor is a contributing member of the International Dark-Sky Association and he has been working in conjunction with that organization to help raise public awareness of artificial light pollution and its negative effects on human health, wildlife, safety and energy waste.

Come early for social time and refreshments. For more details, go to www.miketaylorphoto.com.

SACO

Painters juried into Saco Museum exhibit

Painters and longtime friends Kathleen Sutherland and Rebecca Yates Shorb have been juried into the 19th International Juried Exhibition, “Pastels Only,” due to begin Wednesday at the Saco Museum, with a public reception and awards ceremony to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 371 Main St.

SCARBOROUGH

Friday performance features Italian music

Timothy Burris will give a performance of Italian music from the middle-to-late Baroque period at 7 p.m. Friday at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road.

The concert will feature a special performance of “The Poetry of the French Lute” performed on the lute and the orbo.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Seating is limited.

To learn more, go to www.scarboroughlibrary.org.

Annual fine craft show to be held next weekend

The 10th annual Scarborough Fine Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Camp Ketcha on 336 Black Point Road.

Maine Crafts Guild artisans will show their fine craft in wood, metal, fiber, clay, glass and mixed media. Guest artist Stephen Procter will demonstrate how he builds his monumental vessels on the potter’s wheel.

Admission is $5; ages 18 and under free.

FALMOUTH

Town offering free property tax assistance

The town is offering three free workshops on property tax assistance for low-income seniors, with sessions due to run at 1 p.m. Thursday, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and at 10 a.m. Oct. 2, all at the Presumpscot Room of the Mason-Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road.

The Senior Property Tax Assistance program will be headed by town staffers, who will be available to answer questions and assist with applications at informational sessions.

Those interested in attending should bring all materials needed to complete the application. No prior registration is necessary to attend the sessions.

In order to be considered eligible for assistance, applicants must be current Falmouth residents (owner or renter) age 62 or older, and have a household income below $40,000 per year. Refunds will be determined based on the number of valid applications received and recipients will be refunded a proportional share of the available program funds based on income level.

For more information, go to the town website at www.falmouthme.org/finance/pages/senior-property-tax-assistance or call Kim Doyon, senior services coordinator, at 699-5330. All property tax assistance applications are due Oct. 16 and refunds will be paid on or before Nov. 15.

ARUNDEL

Historical society holdng annual Heritage Day

The Arundel Historical Society will host its seventh annual Heritage Day beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the society’s North Chapel Common at Route 111 and Limerick Road.

This event is an annual gathering of the Arundel community to showcase its people and history, with food, music, craft demonstrations and games for the kids. There will be quilters, spinners, a rope maker, Civil War re-enactment, crafters, a Boy Scout encampment and old working steam engines. There also will be farm animals for the kids and an apple pie baking contest (pies submitted by noon) as well as a frying pan toss for the adults, wagon rides, performances by the Southern Maine Ukes, and food vendors.

Admission and parking on the site are free.

On Sunday, the AHS will host a vintage baseball game at the same site at 11 a.m. This is “original baseball” (think no gloves) as it was played in the last half of the 19th century. Bring blankets or chairs. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for ages 7-12; free for children ages 6 and under.

