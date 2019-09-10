Arrests

9/2 at 2:25 p.m. Jeffrey S. Smart, 46, of Washington Street, Auburn, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/3 at 11:05 p.m. Amanda Lyn Comeau, 40, of Valley Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on an outstanding warrant and charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

8/17 at 4:37 p.m. A 17-year-old male from Portland was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Steve Hamilton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/24 at 4:48 p.m. Dalton-James M. Reynolds, 22, of Northwood, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. George Savidge on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

8/30 at 8:50 a.m. Alarm on Johnson Road.

8/30 at 10:16 a.m. Lines down on Brook Road.

8/30 at 2:55 p.m. Assist Yarmouth with harbor patrol.

8/30 at 5:20 p.m. Alarm on Blackstrap Road.

8/30 at 5:39 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/31 at 12:57 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

8/31 at 8:31 p.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

8/31 at 10:34 p.m. Assist Portland.

9/1 at 12:07 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

9/1 at 3:47 p.m. Structure fire on Middle Road.

9/2 at 11:04 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/2 at 5:08 p.m. Alarm on Wisteria Circle.

9/2 at 8:24 p.m. Lines down on Fundy Road.

9/2 at 8:32 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/3 at 4:14 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woodville Road.

9/4 at 7:05 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

9/4 at 7:50 a.m. Alarm on Middle Road.

9/4 at 8:04 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

9/4 at 4:03 p.m. Alarm on Edgewater Road.

9/5 at 12:18 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

