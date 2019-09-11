York police arrested the director of golf at the Cape Neddick Country Club and charged him with stealing a golf cart designed for golfers with disabilities.
Dustin Michael Hunter, 35, of West Street in Biddeford was arrested Tuesday morning at the country club and charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan in a news release.
Hunter was taken to the York County Jail, then released on bail.
Hunter allegedly stole a paramobile golf cart valued at $30,000 and a trailer used to haul the cart on April 21. The golf cart and trailer had been stored at the country club, according to York police.
Cryan said the cart was designed for use by disabled golfers, but can be customized for use in other leisure sports such as fishing or archery.
York police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a second suspect, 34-year-old Joshua Parenteau of Forest Street in Biddeford.
Anyone with information about Parenteau’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police or York police detective Mark Clifford at 363-4444.
