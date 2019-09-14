Scarborough police say a cyclist who was hit by a car on Route 1 has died.
Kathleen Kirsch, 63, of Scarborough, died at Maine Medical Center, police said Saturday morning.
She collided with a car around 3 p.m. on Friday, near On the Vine Marketplace, and was taken to the hospital with what were then described as serious injuries.
Police at first asked for the public’s help identifying Kirsch, and posted photos of her bike and helmet on Twitter.
Authorities have not publicly identified the driver involved in the collision, and they say the incident is still under investigation.
