 

 

 

 

Judges Courtney Ross, of WPOR, and Pat Callahan, of NewsCenter Maine, look over Hannaford’s can sculpture during the United Way’s United We CAN Sculpture Contest & Food Drive Sept. 13 in Monument Square in Portland. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster

Hadlock Field provided the inspiration for Maine Health’s entry into the United Way’s can sculpture contest last Friday in downtown Portland. The entry won ‘Best in Show’. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster

MEMIC’s T-Rex sculpture included 1,600 items that in turn were donated to the Wayside Food Programs. This year’s even collected enough food to provide more than 26,000 meals. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster

Wright-Ryan’s construction crane made out of cans and other items took top place in the Rookie category at the United Way of Greater Portland’s We Can Sculpture Contest and Food Drive Sept. 13. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster

