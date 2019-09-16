I usually don’t write to the paper, but this is very important.

As many of you know, our beloved Portland has been sold to the rich and people from away! There is only one person in the race for mayor who has stood firmly to save this city for those of us who have always lived here, including the poor, disabled, homeless, elderly, immigrants, artists, musicians, students and all the other wonderful neighbors who make this the best city in the USA!

That person is Ethan Strimling. We need to do whatever we can to get him re-elected and then replace all but Pious Ali on the City Council. This council has ruined this city, and if we don’t stop it, none of us will be able to live in Portland.

Jacqui Deveneau

Portland

