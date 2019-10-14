Chebeague Island
Wed. 10/23 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Durham
Mon. 10/21 6 p.m. Board of Appeals TO
Tues. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Select Board TO
Falmouth
Thur. 10/17 7 p.m. Falmouth Harbor Waterfront Committee TH
Fri. 10/18 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee TH
Fri. 10/18 10 a.m. Appointments Committee TH
Tues. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Freeport
Mon. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board TH
Mon. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission TH
Wed. 10/23 5:15 p.m. Project Review Board Site Walk
Wed. 10/23 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 10/17 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO
Mon. 10/21 1 p.m. Living Well TO
Thur. 10/24 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Pownal
Mon. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee MH
Wed. 10/23 6:30 p.m. RSU 5 Board of Directors PES
Yarmouth
Thur. 10/17 7 p.m. Town Council LC
Tues. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee LC
Tues. 10/22 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee CR
Wed. 10/23 6 p.m. Program Advisory Committee CR
Wed. 10/23 7 p.m. Planning Board LC
Thur. 10/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee LC
Thur. 10/24 7 p.m. School Committee CR
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
State holds meeting on Presumpscot Falls Bridge rehab
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: Oct. 17
-
The Forecaster
Church hosts annual Yarmouth Art Festival
-
Sports
These five NFL contenders are at risk of missing the playoffs
-
Nation & World
Brexit talks underway as deadline looms, but not enough progress, officials say