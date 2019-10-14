Chebeague Island

Wed.  10/23  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  CIH

Durham

Mon.  10/21  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals  TO

Tues.  10/22  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Falmouth

Thur.  10/17  7 p.m.  Falmouth Harbor Waterfront Committee  TH

Fri.  10/18  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee  TH

Fri.  10/18  10 a.m.  Appointments Committee  TH

Tues.  10/22  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

Freeport

Mon.  10/21  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  TH

Mon.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  TH

Wed.  10/23  5:15 p.m.  Project Review Board  Site Walk

Wed.  10/23  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  10/17  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Mon.  10/21  1 p.m.  Living Well  TO

Thur.  10/24  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Pownal

Mon.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee  MH

Wed.  10/23  6:30 p.m.  RSU 5 Board of Directors  PES

Yarmouth

Thur.  10/17  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

Tues.  10/22  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee  LC

Tues.  10/22  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  CR

Wed.  10/23  6 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  CR

Wed.  10/23  7 p.m.  Planning Board  LC

Thur.  10/24  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  LC

Thur.  10/24  7 p.m.  School Committee  CR

chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
