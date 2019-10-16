In support of Will Rowan for Scarborough Town Council: I have known Will since my middle daughter (who just started middle school) and his daughter were in kindergarten together. Our daughters were in the same class all three years at Eight Corners and Will and his wife were regular classroom volunteers. Over the last year, I have also begun working with Will in a professional capacity, and I can confirm that he brings the same level of professionalism and calm leadership style to the workplace that I previously experienced during his three-year term on the Town Council. I think his skill set would pair nicely with that of the current council leadership, and his prior experience will allow him to hit the ground running.

Matt Durgin

Scarborough

