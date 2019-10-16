Why Betsy Gleysteen you ask? Betsy is an intelligent well-balanced woman who will work with constituents and fellow councilors to be responsible about spending for our community while maintaining the excellent educational system we have in our town. She believes that no one should be taxed out of the community, but also understands that there are certain items that require investment in order to keep the town attractive for future business investments. Betsey listens. She has the capability to balance the needs of all townsfolk and make educated decisions that best maintain the balance of families, seniors and the business community. Please join my family and me in voting for Betsy Gleysteen for Town Council in November.

Allen S Cornwall

Scarborough

