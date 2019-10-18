I have known Matt Nixon since 2012. First as a graduate student in our public policy and management classes, where I admired his well-informed opinions and tact in policy debate, and later as a colleague in state government. Most recently Matt has been giving back to our community by working on the Comprehensive Plan, and with me on the Topsham Solar Advocates. I am excited about his interest in making Topsham a more sustainable community that will attract other young families to move here while reducing our tax burden. Matt’s qualifications make him a great candidate and Topsham would benefit greatly from a fresh perspective.
Yvette Meunier
Topsham
