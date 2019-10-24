I am a birthright resident of Biddeford, and I feel like my voice and votes do not count here.
Recently our City Council voted 5 to 3 for a parking garage that went against the citizens of Biddeford. This current mayor, also a birthright resident, did not listen to the citizens and continues to lie about all the things he has accomplished and then tells us he has no power as the mayor. I want to see my tax money going for the schools, roads and the fire department, not the developers who take our money and run with it.
If this is the 21st century, then why does it take two years to dig up a road on South Street?
I do not want more of this. On Nov. 5, I am voting for Jason Litalien for mayor. I know he listens because in a recent debate he had the facts before him.
Barbara Corbeil
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Letter: Former mayor backs Foley in race
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller shined as Navy officer, will shine as mayor
-
American Journal
Letter: Business owner says Spiller’s devotion unparalleled
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller embraces qualities of his late father
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller positive thinker who transforms energy into reality
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.