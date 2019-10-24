I am a birthright resident of Biddeford, and I feel like my voice and votes do not count here.

Recently our City Council voted 5 to 3 for a parking garage that went against the citizens of Biddeford. This current mayor, also a birthright resident, did not listen to the citizens and continues to lie about all the things he has accomplished and then tells us he has no power as the mayor. I want to see my tax money going for the schools, roads and the fire department, not the developers who take our money and run with it.

If this is the 21st century, then why does it take two years to dig up a road on South Street?

I do not want more of this. On Nov. 5, I am voting for Jason Litalien for mayor. I know he listens because in a recent debate he had the facts before him.

Barbara Corbeil

Biddeford

