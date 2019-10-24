On Oct. 16, the Portland Press Herald published an article by Staff Writer Eric Russell titled “Chiropractors give a big boost to people’s veto campaign against new vaccine law.” This unjustly singles out the chiropractic profession while presenting falsehoods about chiropractic education and history. The Maine Chiropractic Association would like to correct these errors.

Medical doctors alone can claim to hold a medical degree; however, repeated independent studies have confirmed that medical, osteopathic and chiropractic hours and curricula are equivalent. Chiropractic physicians are just as capable at interpreting and disseminating science and literature reviews, but without any potential bias from pharmaceutical conflicts of interest.

Maine chiropractic licensure occurred in 1923, nearly 100 years ago. The author’s suggestion that this is because of a 1994 law is so patently false it conveys professional prejudice. The MCA reminds the public that in 1987, a federal judge issued a permanent injunction against the American Medical Association for covertly attempting to “contain and eliminate chiropractic as a profession” for longer than half a century (Wilk v. AMA).

The Press Herald article clearly illustrates how sad our system is if one cannot make a contribution toward a cause or volunteer for a campaign without fear of public persecution, professional condemnation or to be removed from a career. The people of Maine must always be able to have open discussions without fear of our livelihoods being attacked. Chiropractic physicians always have and will continue to fight for freedom of choice in health care decision making. We encourage patients to utilize providers who value their rights.

Robert Reed

executive director, Maine Chiropractic Association

Lewiston

