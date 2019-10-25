OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Michael Small, 57, of Old Orchard Beach passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Michael was born in Portland to Francis Small and Dorothy (Trueworthy) Small. Michael attended Portland schools. He was a florist in New York City for many years on Saint Mark’s Place.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his best friend and mentor, David Lucomnik of New York City.

He is survived by his sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Timothy Rogers with whom he resided; sisters Martha Nall and husband John Nall of Naples, Maine, Brenda Keites and husband Steve Keites of Westbrook, and Lori Ann Harmon of Indiana; brothers Paul Small and wife Bonnie Small of Florida and Robert Small and wife Virginia Small of Limington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special niece, Lisa Conlogue and her husband Robert Conlogue, took care of Michael and his needs.

Michael’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all those who took care of Michael at the Gosnell House in Scarborough.

Service will be private and burial will be in Brownfield, Maine.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

