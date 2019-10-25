SCARBOROUGH – David Savidge, 74, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 21, 2019. David was the son of the late Alice Savidge Wolpert and Robert Savidge.

He is survived by his soulmate of 30 years, Roberta Moulton of Scarborough; brother, Doug Savidge of Holliston, Mass., sisters, Betty Trabalka of Oak Ridge, Tenn. and Jeanne Burchard of Franklin, Mass., stepbrother, Jake Wolpert of Sterling, Alaska; and very close friend and business partner, Craig Hunziker. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire, where he proudly played on the UNH ice hockey team for four years.

David’s love for ice hockey continued throughout his life until a year ago when his knees made him quit going out on the ice with his friends. He enjoyed playing his trumpet on a daily basis, betting the games and horses, gardening, reading and will always be known for his great Christmas yard displays he and Roberta designed for the town to enjoy.

David was the owner of Banacom Sign and so enjoyed being creative with many a sign that is displayed in Maine areas.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

