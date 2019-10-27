No doubt I will get flak for what I’m about to say regarding the full-page ad (twice now!) confronting Sen. Susan Collins. But first let me say I agree with the concerns expressed in the ad.

If I had found myself in a position to be in the company of Susan Collins, I’d have engaged her in friendly conversation. I’d like to know more about her as a person. I already know we don’t see eye to eye on many things, but I bet we see eye to eye on all kinds of things.

The confrontational approach by the man behind the ad is within his rights, but I think it makes the liberal side look bad and only plays into the divisiveness that is rocking our country. Our president is a lout, to put it mildly. Must we lower our standards to counter his actions and behavior?

I don’t expect Susan Collins to agree with me; liberals shouldn’t expect anything different. Do you expect her to do the right thing? Maybe she thinks she is. Wouldn’t you rather explore why she thinks the way she does instead of lashing out at her?

I’m not trying to defend Susan Collins. I am trying to urge liberals to stop being rude and contentious. I know this rudeness firsthand because I cannot say a single nice thing about Susan Collins without one of my liberal friends becoming incensed.

Mary Offutt

Little Deer Isle

