PORTLAND – Elinor G. (Salamone) Lawson, 99, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. After a long life devoted to her family and her faith, Elinor left us less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.Elinor was born in Portland on Nov. 13, 1919, the daughter of the late Rafael and Camilla Marinello Salamone. She attended North School and graduated from Portland High School. Elinor, a long-time resident of Sheridan Street, lived her whole life within a few blocks of her childhood home on India Street. During WWII, Elinor worked at the South Portland Shipyard building Liberty ships. It was during that time that she met her husband, Robert H. Lawson, of Richmond, Va., while stationed in Portland Harbor with the U.S. Navy.A lifetime communicant at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Elinor was a member of the Sacred Heart Soldarity, and the Italian Heritage Center. She especially enjoyed volunteering with her friends at the St. Peter’s Annual Italian Bazaar. Elinor was known for her delicious Italian cookies, which she made for every holiday. On Christmas Eve and the 4th of July, the whole family gathered at “Ma’s”, where there was always enough Italian food for everyone who stopped by. Her daughters remember that even when they were children and food was scarce, Elinor always fed the neighborhood with what she had. Sundays were remembered for pastry, and Nissen’s doughnuts at Elinor’s after Mass, followed by a big Sunday dinner of pasta with the aunts and uncles. Elinor always loved animals and the outdoors. Her childhood memories included swimming to Peak’s Island from the Eastern Prom and walking to the island on the ice when the harbor froze over. Elinor loved spending time at Sebago Lake when her children were young and, in her later years, with the whole family at her daughter’s camp on Pettingill Pond. Most of all, Elinor loved her family and her God.Elinor was predeceased by her husband, Robert; a son, George; and grandsons, Anthony and Robert. She was also predeceased by her 11 siblings with whom she remained close throughout their lives. Mom is survived by 10 of her children: Lillian Wakefield of Yarmouth, Henry and his wife, Cheryl, of Falmouth, Camilla Ashley of Middletown, Ohio, Helen Lawson of Portland and her twin sister, Elinor Nelson, of Portland, Robert, Jr., of Portland, Paul and his wife, Michelle, of Scarborough, Michael and his wife, Susan Lynch, of Westbrook, Elizabeth Coburn of San Diego, Calif., and Marie Tracy and her wife, Joanne Libby, of Gorham. Elinor is also survived by her nephew, William Young, Jr., whom she thought of as a son, and his wife Janine, of Scarborough. She will be deeply missed by her 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Interment will follow in the family lot at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. For further information, and to send a tribute in memory of Elinor please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made in her memory to the: Barbara BushChildren’s Hospital22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04112

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous