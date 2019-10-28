The state’s year-to-date lobster catch is “way off” this year, according to Maine’s top fishing regulator.

As of the end of September, Maine fishermen had landed less than 50 million pounds of lobster, according to Commissioner Pat Keliher of Maine Department of Marine Resources. That is 40 percent less than what had been landed by September 2018, and 38 percent off from the five-year average.

Keliher told the American Lobster Management Board on Monday that some of the year-to-date decline could be because lobsters molted late this year. The bulk of Maine’s lobster fleet catches new shell lobster, or lobsters whose new shells are just starting to firm up after shedding their old ones.

“Maine lobster landings are down significantly, below 50 million pounds to date,” Keliher told the board. “Our landings are way off. Now that doesn’t mean the sky is falling. That means we certainly had a very big delay in the shed.”

The shed usually happens sometime in early July and signals that Maine’s peak lobster fishing season will start in about a month, but the exact time varies every year. A late shed means Maine lobstermen could still be in the middle of peak fishing season rather than at its end.

But Keliher told the board that even a very late shed alone cannot explain numbers this low.

“That is certainly not the entire reason we are having significant declines,” Keliher said.

Keliher didn’t speculate about other possible reasons for the decline in landings this year, but scientists predict rising water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine, which is warming faster than 99 percent of the rest of the ocean, spell the end of the historic lobster boom in as soon as five years.

Keliher revealed the low landings numbers to highlight the urgent need to complete the 2020 lobster stock assessment on time and push the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to move ahead with plans to adopt standardized fishing rules throughout New England to protect the species.

The commission had put some of these efforts on hold while working on ways to protect the endangered right whale from fatal entanglement in fishing gear, especially the buoy lines used by lobstermen to retrieve their traps, without crippling the region’s most valuable fishery.

This story will be updated.

