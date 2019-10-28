A Maine man who was sought by authorities in Oklahoma on charges of kidnapping and forcible rape was arrested Sunday night in the Penobscot County town of Medway.

In a statement posted on the East Millinocket Police Department’s Facebook page Monday, police said that 44-year-old Terran Morrow of Millinocket was taken into custody at a convenience store in Medway.

The Tulsa County, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Office had issued a felony warrant for Morrow’s arrest charging him with kidnapping and forcible rape in the first degree. Tulsa County had also issued a nationwide extradition warrant with the condition that his bail be set at $250,000 if he were to be captured.

According to the statement, East Millinocket Police Department Cpl. Bradley Fitzgerald received a tip that Morrow was staying at the Gateway Inn in Medway and that he may have been involved in drug activity. While Fitzgerald was in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the motel room where Morrow was staying, Morrow left the Gateway Inn.

Police located him a short while later at the Big Apple convenience store in Medway where he was taken into custody without incident

“During the apprehension of Morrow, evidence of additional criminal activity was discovered, involving several other individuals,” according to the statement. Additional details regarding the new criminal activity were not released Monday.

Authorities have not released any details on the charges against Morrow in Oklahoma.

Several officers were involved in Morrow’s arrest including Maine State Police troopers and members of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

