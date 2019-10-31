The question I have is this: I thought the trash from Portland goes to Westbrook, where it is burned then turned into energy.

I’d like to know how any straws can get into the ocean when that same trash is turned into energy? Portland’s ban on straws isn’t doing anything to save the planet and not doing anything to solve daily problems.

Gregory Morrow

Windham

