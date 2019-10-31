The question I have is this: I thought the trash from Portland goes to Westbrook, where it is burned then turned into energy.
I’d like to know how any straws can get into the ocean when that same trash is turned into energy? Portland’s ban on straws isn’t doing anything to save the planet and not doing anything to solve daily problems.
Gregory Morrow
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Oct. 21-27
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Oct. 31
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Bruzgo is right choice for South Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling is the mayor Portland needs
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Planned Parenthood provides more than birth control
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.