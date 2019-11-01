Politics isn’t a boxing match. It’s not a baseball game or a gladiator-style theatrical performance. It’s a whole lot more boring than that. Ever been to a City Council meeting? It’s kind of like waiting in a dentists’ office.
I’m attracted to political figures who see public office as a service for which they volunteer their skills and experience, and not just a battle to fight or game to be won.
This, among many reasons, is why I support Kate Snyder for mayor of Portland. She’s smart, pragmatic, and open to new ideas (like making meetings more engaging.) I think Kate will truly work for our city and build the coalitions necessary to make meaningful progress on issues like housing and homelessness. She’s not about scoring political points or nailing a soundbite; she just wants to do the work and brings years of experience to the position. Vote for Kate.
Em Burnett
Portland
