STANDISH – Patrick J. Bellino, 64, died Oct. 31, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a nearly year-long battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer. He had many of his family and friends at his bedside throughout his time at Gosnell. Patrick was a well-known, well-loved handyman for two decades whose clients often became very close friends. His services often extended to being present for and helping through the loss of a loved one. He was known as caring and giving of himself. He included many people in his regular “potluck soirees”; friends and family came together for good food, good conversations, and great laughs. Pat was the center of the gathering and he brought many “long-lost” relatives together again with his local family. He will be missed by so many who he helped, mentored, supported, and loved. Patrick is predeceased by his parents, Frank “Chi Chi” Bellino and Ursalina “Lena” Difilippo Bellino; and his very special friend, Robert MacFarlane (Uncle Bob to the family). He leaves behind his brother, Francis Bellino and wife, Joanne (Paris) Bellino, his sister, Rosalie Jordan and husband, Michael Jordan, his sister, Lenora Higgins and husband, Fred Higgins, and his sister, Ursula Thomas (of Panama City, Fla.). Patrick also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, second cousins, and a large network of friends across the country. The family wishes to extend special thanks to those who provided care for Patrick in his final months and days: to Ginn Bellino and David Feeney who also adopted Pat’s faithful dog, Brownie; to Wally Schroeder, to Mary Jo and David Densmore, and to many others who assisted him through this very difficult time; to the staff of New England Cancer Specialists who provided him with excellent care and support; and finally, but not least, to the staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House who provided excellent care with respect, compassion, and empathy. Visitation for Patrick will be 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Following visitation, a celebration of his life will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. To express condolences, and to participate in Pat’s online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Southern Maine/Gosnell or to the Maine Lab Rescue,where Pat and Brownie found each other.

